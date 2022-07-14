Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 525,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $24,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.18. 35,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,054,415. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

About Carrier Global (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.