Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $27,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Argus lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.69.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $321.17. The company had a trading volume of 15,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.82 and a 200 day moving average of $296.23. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $186.61 and a 52-week high of $339.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total transaction of $50,627.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,504 shares of company stock worth $27,274,259 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.