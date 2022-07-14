Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $30,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.36.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.18. The stock had a trading volume of 45,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

