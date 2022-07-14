Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 362 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 441,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $25,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 402.9% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 106.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Vertical Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.57. 51,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,175,624. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $64.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.25.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

