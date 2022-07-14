Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 441 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $25,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,158. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.60 and its 200-day moving average is $141.48.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.17%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,327.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $402,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,809,467.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,980 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.27.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

