Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,098 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $22,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.78.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TROW traded down $1.96 on Thursday, hitting $109.57. 22,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,316. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.72 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.77 and its 200-day moving average is $141.13.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

