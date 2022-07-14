Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,593 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $28,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.74.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $2.05 on Thursday, reaching $168.90. 26,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,122. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.56. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.94 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

