Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $23.83 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 656,535 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 40,208 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $23,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of HP by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,037 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,267 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.69.

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $30.64. 143,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,874,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,410 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.