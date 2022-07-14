Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $28,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.41.

Shares of AZO stock traded down $24.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,150.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,744. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,503.30 and a twelve month high of $2,267.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,046.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,018.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.05 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

