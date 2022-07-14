Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 18,692 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 284,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $24,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.93.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $2.35 on Thursday, hitting $77.30. The stock had a trading volume of 81,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,039. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.80 and a 200 day moving average of $87.36. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

