Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 497 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $26,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. American National Bank grew its stake in Paychex by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Paychex by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.23.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.21. 12,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,543. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.06.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,892 shares of company stock worth $4,650,186 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

