Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,172,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $22,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3,724.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 24,470 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 178,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 528,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.28. 233,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,702,801. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,883.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

