Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Boosted by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 236,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $29,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

NYSE KMB traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.33. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

