Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,425 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 533,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $30,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 421,344 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,656,000 after purchasing an additional 544,414 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.73. 541,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,778,889. The company has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $74.04.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $81.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.05.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 716,355 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,061,468.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,976,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,195,440,092.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 33,324,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,642,974 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.