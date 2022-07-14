Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires New Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,747,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hawkins by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 45,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.38. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.93 and a 12-month high of $48.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.65.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.95%.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

