Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,205 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHCT. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,076,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,879,000 after purchasing an additional 233,350 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $7,484,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 39,212 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 32,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 25,066 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHCT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.94. The company had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,536. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.95 million, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.57 and a 1 year high of $50.76.

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 4.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 target price on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

