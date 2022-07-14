290,331 Shares in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 290,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,675,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of First Interstate BancSystem at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,061 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 369.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,612,000 after purchasing an additional 456,973 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 932,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,918,000 after purchasing an additional 378,192 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,136,000 after purchasing an additional 231,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIBK stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.28. 3,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,761. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average is $37.74. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $227.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 14.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 85.42%.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 15,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $593,509.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,078.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $396,366.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIBK. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

