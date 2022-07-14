Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 589,357 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 589,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.91% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $635.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.64. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $469.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.08 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

