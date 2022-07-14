Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,488 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of KAR Auction Services worth $8,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 495,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,740,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KAR. TheStreet cut KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. CJS Securities raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kestner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,553.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director J Mark Howell purchased 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 166,258 shares of company stock worth $2,189,450. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.75. 11,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,020. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

