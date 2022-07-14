CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Shares Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,001,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,185 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 2.03% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $8,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTT. Forward Management LLC purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,194,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 350,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 161,572 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 109,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 41,857 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised CatchMark Timber Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

Shares of CTT traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $12.41.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 61.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

