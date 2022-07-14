Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Oxford Industries worth $9,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 540.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

OXM stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.36. 1,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,515. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.37. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.55. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $110.37.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.72. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $352.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

OXM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

