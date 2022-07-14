Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys New Holdings in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,123,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 566,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, CEO Ryan Greenawalt purchased 8,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $85,026.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,795,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,809,477.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 25,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $291,122.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,676,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,284,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 319,741 shares of company stock worth $3,316,416 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALTG shares. Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Alta Equipment Group stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,655. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.70 million. Alta Equipment Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

About Alta Equipment Group (Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

