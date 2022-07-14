Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Invests $26,000 in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 13.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALV traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.73. 4,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,077. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.63. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.49.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

ALV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Autoliv from $123.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Autoliv from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

