Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 9,790 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,790 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Itron worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITRI. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Itron by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 980,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,171,000 after purchasing an additional 602,274 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,082,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,576,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Itron by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,050,000 after acquiring an additional 125,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $30,948.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,188.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,015 shares of company stock valued at $48,923 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITRI. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.70.

ITRI traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.28. 2,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,952. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.58. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

