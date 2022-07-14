Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New $41,000 Investment in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEGH. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,209,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 98,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 47,476 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 27,219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 20.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Legacy Housing stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 33,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,719. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $304.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Legacy Housing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.