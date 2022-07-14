7,551 Shares in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Purchased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Pioneer Power Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

NASDAQ:PPSI traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $3.04. 22,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,235. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.03. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $14.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20.

Pioneer Power Solutions ( NASDAQ:PPSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

