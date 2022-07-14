Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $8.30 Million Stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.41% of VSE worth $8,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in VSE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in VSE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in VSE by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Get VSE alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on VSEC shares. TheStreet downgraded VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded VSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.15. 27 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. VSE Co. has a 1 year low of $32.89 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The company has a market capitalization of $410.88 million, a P/E ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.57.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $231.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.90 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

VSE Profile (Get Rating)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.