1,150 Shares in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Purchased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $680,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, Director Steven A. Kass purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,657.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,113 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $103,849.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,946.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGC stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.03. 253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.13. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.16.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.07). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $54.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

