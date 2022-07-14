Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires Shares of 117 Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 16.2% in the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Shares of HIFS stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $285.00. The company had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12 month low of $270.00 and a 12 month high of $432.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.48. The company has a market cap of $607.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The savings and loans company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 51.86%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

About Hingham Institution for Savings (Get Rating)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.