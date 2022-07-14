4,600 Shares in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Bought by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

WTTR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.12. 4,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,088. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $699.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.63 and a beta of 2.33.

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $294.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.92 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

