Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,466 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Sun Country Airlines worth $10,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $687,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 17,594 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNCY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

In other news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $27,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,337 shares in the company, valued at $37,288.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 59,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,639,812.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,941.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,207 over the last quarter.

SNCY traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,845. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.33. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $226.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.61 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

