BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 681,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,616 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of BrightView worth $9,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BrightView during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightView during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BrightView by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in BrightView by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 33,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in BrightView by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.79. 4,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,451. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $17.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.27.

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. BrightView had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BrightView news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 169,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,495.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

