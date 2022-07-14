Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,647 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Avid Bioservices worth $8,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,725,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,700,000 after acquiring an additional 570,796 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,694,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,441,000 after purchasing an additional 494,638 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,197,000 after purchasing an additional 103,147 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 948,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth about $22,535,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

CDMO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 2,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $39,457.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,754.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 7,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $121,119.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 49,138 shares of company stock valued at $840,764. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDMO traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.11. 4,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,413. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

