Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 43,782 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,782 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Pacira BioSciences worth $10,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,080.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 12,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $154,406.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,727.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 11,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $734,292.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,578,568.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,650 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,854 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

PCRX traded down $2.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.48. 11,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average of $65.32. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $82.16.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

