Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $7.29 Million Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,540 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of PGT Innovations worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 102.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 540.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,369,554 shares in the company, valued at $26,021,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PGTI traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,262. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $23.81.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $358.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.25 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PGTI shares. TheStreet upgraded PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

