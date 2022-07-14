Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New Investment in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETD. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETD stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,842. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $28.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51. The company has a market cap of $525.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $197.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

