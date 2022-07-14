Peregrine Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,482,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,581 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Cerus worth $8,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Cerus by 153.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 176,050 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in Cerus by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 326,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cerus by 22.2% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 398,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 72,254 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cerus by 2.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,213,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,014,000 after purchasing an additional 455,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Cerus by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 660,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,105 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerus alerts:

In other news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 57,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $285,528.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,535.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 58,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,866. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.40%. The business had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cerus (Get Rating)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.