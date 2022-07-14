Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $34,000 in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPFI. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on South Plains Financial to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

SPFI traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $23.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,412. The firm has a market cap of $410.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.62. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $53.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

South Plains Financial Profile (Get Rating)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.