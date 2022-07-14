Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $34,000 in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPFI. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on South Plains Financial to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.
South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $53.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.
South Plains Financial Profile (Get Rating)
South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on South Plains Financial (SPFI)
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.