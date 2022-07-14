Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases 71,103 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 71,103 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Delek US worth $10,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DK traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 16,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.42.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Delek US from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Delek US from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

