BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,277 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.74% of BioLife Solutions worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 512,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,113,000 after purchasing an additional 107,584 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.52. 5,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,820. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $36.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 13,581 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $238,889.79. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 108,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,169.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,413 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $288,704.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,593.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,384 shares of company stock worth $1,712,438 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. Cowen reduced their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Maxim Group cut their target price on BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

