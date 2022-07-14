Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 51,084 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,084 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Boise Cascade worth $10,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 758.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

BCC traded down $2.72 on Thursday, reaching $60.18. The stock had a trading volume of 745 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,474. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.66. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $2.62 dividend. This represents a $10.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCC. Benchmark downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

