Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 5,721 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,721 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Woodward worth $9,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WWD traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.98. 1,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,415. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.67.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $586.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Korte purchased 1,896 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.83 per share, for a total transaction of $198,757.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,757.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,796 shares of company stock worth $287,428 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.86.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

