Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Holdings Decreased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,665 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Insmed worth $7,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Insmed by 8,961.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 803,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,888,000 after acquiring an additional 794,864 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Insmed by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,819,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,790,000 after acquiring an additional 603,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Insmed by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after acquiring an additional 293,890 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $3,732,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Insmed by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,520,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,908,000 after acquiring an additional 135,216 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,468. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 262,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,081.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INSM traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $22.79. 8,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,892. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.32. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.93.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.20% and a negative net margin of 217.35%. The company had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on INSM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

