Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Holdings Decreased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,451 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $7,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,831,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,304 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FOLD traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 43,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,288. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.05% and a negative net margin of 84.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $111,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 291,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $122,309.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,504.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,586 shares of company stock worth $967,612. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

