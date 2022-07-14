Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,102 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 59,311 shares during the period. 22.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 5,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,527.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Levenda purchased 10,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 163,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,100 shares of company stock valued at $196,268. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PTVE shares. Citigroup cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.56. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

