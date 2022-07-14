Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 20,933 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,933 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of AZEK worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 27.5% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 48,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 209.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 10.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the first quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 416.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of AZEK traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,971. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.17. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

