Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Blueprint Medicines worth $8,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3,407.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 950,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,827,000 after purchasing an additional 923,577 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5,523.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,871,000 after purchasing an additional 393,124 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 274,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 216,374 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,945,000 after purchasing an additional 175,896 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,066,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,245,000 after purchasing an additional 135,596 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,568. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $117.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average is $65.93. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 293.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The company had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.86.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

