Peregrine Capital Management LLC Invests $8.52 Million in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 550,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,516,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Patterson-UTI Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

PTEN traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.49. 66,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,938,512. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.35.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.71%.

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $1,437,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,201,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,633,744.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $145,410.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,365,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 543,333 shares of company stock worth $8,934,161 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

