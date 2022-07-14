Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 29,056 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,056 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.64% of Tutor Perini worth $9,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,766,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,216,000 after purchasing an additional 57,913 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 811.9% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 861,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 767,261 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 796,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 104,409 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 535,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 390,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 146,815 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

TPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tutor Perini stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,358. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $434.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $952.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.24%. Tutor Perini’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,443,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,572,223.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tutor Perini (Get Rating)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.