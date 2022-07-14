Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,890 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.17% of MarineMax worth $10,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 43,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,493 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MarineMax by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,212,000 after buying an additional 34,598 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in MarineMax by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average is $43.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.60. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.34 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

